Taliban Fighters Parade Kabul Airport, Inspect 'Disabled' US Choppers

Hours after the last of United States troops withdrew from Afghan territory, Taliban leaders marched through Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, strengthened by fighters in special forces combat kit, inspecting US helicopters, AFP reported.

Taliban's special forces unit "Badri 313" posed for photographs flaunting US weapons and waving Taliban's white flag, as empty bullet casings were strewn across the floor near airport entrances.

While a group of officials from the militant organisation, led by Taliban's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid promenaded on the runway.

As per the AFP report, only one checkpoint on the road to the airport remained in place on Tuesday, 31 August.