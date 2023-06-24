‘India has to Make Its Own Choices’: Top US Official John Kirby on Russian Oil

White House National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications, commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the US.
During a press briefing on Friday, John Kirby, White House National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications, commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the US and said:
He emphasied that Modi's visit was not centered solely on China but aimed to convey a message about the importance of the bilateral relationship between India and the US.
Kirby stated, "This State visit (of PM Modi) wasn't about China. India has challenges with China as well right on their doorstep."
Regarding India's independent stance on addressing challenges with China, Kirby mentioned, "Quiet frankly, India has challenges with China on their own and they address these challenges largely on their own."
He further emphasized India's consequential role in solving global issues, stating, "There is just simply no partner that's going to be more consequential to helping solve all those problems than India."
President Joe Biden also spoke about the significance of the India-US cooperation during the visit.
He said:
PM Modi had previously expressed optimism about the future, saying, "The coming together of talent and technology guarantees a brighter future."
Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, India has received a fair amount of criticism for buying oil from Russia amid the war.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has defended India's move and said that the current situation is such where every country will try striking the best possible deal for its citizens.
The foreign minister, during his interaction with the Indian community in Bangkok in August 2022, said:
He said that the world has somewhat accepted New Delhi’s position because it did not defend its decision, but made other countries realise its obligation to the Indian people.
