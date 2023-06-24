Diljit Dosanjh & Defense: Top Points From Modi’s Luncheon with Harris, Blinken

On the last day of PM Narendra Modi’s United States visit, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted a luncheon for the Prime Minister of India at the State Department.
"As I travel the world as Vice-President, I've seen India's global impact. In South East Asia, India-made vaccines saved lives. In the African continent, India's long-standing partnerships support prosperity and security. Through the Indo-Pacific, India helps promote a free and open region," VP Harris said at the luncheon.
Replying to the Vice President, PM Modi said:
On his last day of the visit, PM Modi held interactions with select CEOs, professionals and other stakeholders in a 'Tech Handshake event'. Later, he will attend an event organised at the Ronald Reagan Centre in Washington DC, with attendance from Indian-origin doctors, lawyers, hoteliers and businessmen, before departing for Egypt.
"In the last 3 days, I participated in numerous meetings. In all these meetings, one thing was common. Everyone agreed that friendship and cooperation should further deepen between the people of India & US," he added.
"I am struck by the extraordinary impact Indian Americans have had on our country in every facet of life. Take for example, the historic number of members of the United States Congress with Indian heritage," the US Vice President said at the State Luncheon.
Harris also shed light on the "extraordinary impact" that the Indian diaspora in the US have made across sectors, mentioning the record-high numbers of Indian-origin members of the US Congress.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who co-hosted the luncheon, said:
"...Here in the US, India is part of our daily lives. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri's novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. We keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing Yoga," Blinken added.
On Thursday, the Vice President had tweeter, “Together, our nations will shape the future…The partnership between the United States and India is one of the most important of the 21st century.." to which Modi responded and said, "I am equally enthusiastic about elevating our cooperation in futuristic sectors."
