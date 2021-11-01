Japan: Incumbent LDP Secures Victory and Maintains Majority in Parliament

Kishida called the election result a mandate from the people and said that an extra budget would be compiled to aid those who were hit hard by the pandemic, including workers who lost their jobs and students who have been unable to pay their tuition fees, The Guardian reported.

"With the ruling coalition certain to keep its majority, I believe we received a mandate from the voters."

Kishida is unlikely to deviate from the path his predecessors have set for Japan with respect to the foreign policy, like Japan's strong ties with the United States and countering Chinese regional influence through Quad.

He has also promised to tackle inequalities in wealth with a "new capitalism", as class lines seem to be have become more distinct during Japan's response to the pandemic, Reuters reported.

(With inputs from BBC, The Guardian, and Reuters.)