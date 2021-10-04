Fumio Kishida Becomes Japan's 100th Prime Minister

His predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, had announced on 3 September that he would not seek re-election to lead the LDP.

The LDP was created in 1955 and has dominated Japanese politics ever since, leading the government for all but four years.

In a tight run-off vote last week to decide the LDP's leadership, Kishida won 257 votes against Taro Kono's 170, the latter being the popular minister widely praised for Japan's vaccination rollout.

Kishida is expected to create a new Cabinet and even reorganise the LDP Executive Council in the first few days of his tenure, The Indian Express reported.

Japan is scheduled to have general elections in November this year.

(With inputs from Reuters and The Indian Express)