Supplies to Gaza Cut Off, Death Toll Rises: Day 3 of the Israel-Hamas Conflict

According to Israeli authorities, over 100 hostages, including women and children, have been taken into Gaza by Hamas, significantly complicating any potential Israeli rescue operation.

Among the hostages were individuals who were attending an all-night celebration of the Jewish holiday near the Gaza-Israel border, where later, the remains of 260 victims were discovered. Airlines have halted flights into Tel Aviv, schools throughout Israel and Gaza are shuttered, and businesses have closed their doors. At present, daily life across Israel has come to a standstill.

Gun battles also continued between Hamas fighters and Israeli forces in three key areas in southern Israel, while Israel's military reported that they have regained control of most of the border with Gaza and claimed to have cause significant damage to Hamas and taken dozens as prisoners.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military told Al Jazeera that the country has mobilized 300,000 reserve troops in proximity to Gaza.