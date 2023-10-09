Supplies to Gaza Cut Off, Death Toll Rises: Day 3 of the Israel-Hamas Conflict

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israeli authorities are going to cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel to Hamas-run Gaza.
As conflict between Israeli forces and Palestine's Hamas entered its third day, prompted by a large scale missile and ground attack by the latter, Israel has declared a "complete siege" of Gaza and said that the area is being cut off from water and power supplies.
On Monday, 9 October, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israeli authorities are going to cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel to Hamas-run Gaza, set to hit close to 2.3 million people who reside in one of the densely populated areas in the world.
More than 800 Israelis and some 500 Palestinians have been killed amid heavy fighting and bombardment following the largest attack by the Palestinian armed group Hamas against Israel in decades.
In Israel, the number of people killed has reached 800, with more than 2,200 wounded.
The Israeli military said it hit more than 1,000 targets in Gaza, including air raids that levelled much of the town of Beit Hanoon, known as Erez to Israelis, in the enclave’s northeast corner. The United Nations said more than 123,000 Palestinians in Gaza had been displaced amid the intense bombardment.
According to Israeli authorities, over 100 hostages, including women and children, have been taken into Gaza by Hamas, significantly complicating any potential Israeli rescue operation.
Among the hostages were individuals who were attending an all-night celebration of the Jewish holiday near the Gaza-Israel border, where later, the remains of 260 victims were discovered. Airlines have halted flights into Tel Aviv, schools throughout Israel and Gaza are shuttered, and businesses have closed their doors. At present, daily life across Israel has come to a standstill.
Gun battles also continued between Hamas fighters and Israeli forces in three key areas in southern Israel, while Israel's military reported that they have regained control of most of the border with Gaza and claimed to have cause significant damage to Hamas and taken dozens as prisoners.
A spokesperson for the Israeli military told Al Jazeera that the country has mobilized 300,000 reserve troops in proximity to Gaza.
Among the casualties, nine US citizens lost their lives, the US State Department said.
Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the US State Department, stated, "At this time, we can confirm the deaths of nine US citizens. We can confirm that there are unaccounted-for US citizens, and we are working with our Israeli partners to determine their whereabouts."
There were also indications of German citizens being among the victims or held in captivity.
Sheeja Anand, a 40-year-old Indian caregiver from Payyaviir in Kerala's Kannur, was also injured after she found herself caught in the crossfire in Ashkelon. Anand, who had been tending to an elderly patient, sustained injuries when a rocket struck the house where she was providing care on Saturday, 7 October, as reported by the Times of India.
The Indian National Congress (INC), in a resolution passed on Monday, 9 October, reiterated its support for the Palestinians and called for an "immediate cease-fire" between Israel and Hamas, a day after the party had stated that it "condemns brutal attacks on the people of Israel" while also expressing solidarity with the "legitimate aspirations" of the Palestinian people.
"The CWC expresses its dismay and sorrow over the war unfolding in the Middle-East, where over a thousand lives have been lost in the last two days. The CWC reiterates its enduring support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-governance, and to live with honour and respect," the statement read.
In response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the UN Security Council convened in an emergency closed-door session but was unable to reach a unanimous decision for a joint statement.
Meanwhile, a report from the Wall Street Journal suggested that Iran assisted Hamas in planning the surprise attacks against Israel over the weekend. However, Iran's mission to the United Nations has denied any involvement, stating, "We emphatically stand in unflinching support of Palestine, however, we are not involved in Palestine’s response as it is taken solely by Palestine itself."
The United States announced its intention to dispatch multiple military ships and aircrafts in a display of solidarity with Israel following the assault.
It is estimated for a few days for supplies to arrive via sea. However, reports said that a US B-52 Bomber also landed in Israel on Monday, 9 October.
The Mission of the State of Palestine to the UN issued a statement emphasising that these recent events did not happen in isolation but rather were preceded by the loss of hundreds of Palestinian lives earlier in the year.
Meanwhile, the European Commission announced a comprehensive review of its development aid for Palestinians, totalling 691 million euros ($729 million) and further stated that it would immediately halt all payments for Palestine in response to Hamas' attack.
Germany and Austria also declared that they were suspending their respective bilateral development aid to Palestinians. However, some countries, like Italy, indicated that suspending aid was not a topic up for discussion at this time.
