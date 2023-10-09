Old Video of Troops Jumping From Aircraft Falsely Linked to Israel-Hamas War

Fact-Check | The video is old and unrelated to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
A video of several people with parachutes jumping out of an aircraft and then landing on the ground is being shared with users linking it to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
What are users saying?: People have shared the video with a caption in Spanish, which loosely translates to, "Dawn breaks in the Gaza Strip and Israel's counteroffensive against Palestine begins (sic)."
What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to 28 May 2016 and is unrelated to the ongoing war.
It reportedly shows paratroopers performing static line jumps over Sicily Drop at North Carolina's Fort Bragg.
How did we find that out?: At first, we noticed the text written on the extreme top-left of the video that said 'AIIRSOURCE'.
The word 'AIIRSOURCE' was seen written on the video.
We searched the word on YouTube and found a channel with the name 'AiirSource Military'. On going through the channel, we came across a longer version of the viral video uploaded on it.
The video was titled, "Paratroopers Static Line Jump From C-17" and was uploaded on 28 May 2016. The upload date shows the video predates the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
At around the 3:58 timestamp, one can see similar visuals as the viral one playing.
Comparing both videos: We compared several keyframes from the viral video to the one uploaded on YouTube and found that both of them are from the same incident.
A comparison clearly highlights several similarities.
About Israel-Hamas war: According to reports, Hamas launched around 5,000 rockets in a surprise attack on Israel.
Soon after this, Israel declared a "state of war" on the former.
The death toll passed 1,100 and thousands have been wounded on both sides, the Associated Press (AP) reported.
Conclusion: It is clear that an old and unrelated video is being shared on the internet with users falsely linking it to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
