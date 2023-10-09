Hamas' Brutal Attack on Israel and Geopolitical Repercussions for West Asia

On 7 October 2023, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas unleashed its most devastating attack on Israel in decades.

An unanticipated attack was launched at dawn during the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah in Southern Israel. Hamas gunmen massacred and abducted hundreds of civilians and soldiers, and launched thousands of rockets towards places as far as Jerusalem, triggering Israel to conduct massive retaliatory air strikes that killed dozens in the Gaza Strip.

People in Gaza immediately stocked up on food, and most of the enclave ended up sinking into darkness due to a lack of electricity.

Gunfights erupted in more than 20 Israeli cities, killing at least 1000 people on both sides and injuring thousands more. “We announce the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, and we announce that the first strike, which targeted enemy positions, airports, and military fortifications, exceeded 5,000 missiles and shells,” Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas' military wing, said in a recorded message.