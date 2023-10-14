'Your Grief is My Grief': Family in Gaza, Scottish FM Humza Yousaf Comforts Jews

"I may be the First Minister of Scotland but in this situation I feel powerless," a visibly emotional First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf, said in an interview to Channel 4.

Yousaf's, mother-in-law and father-in-law are stranded in Gaza, which is presently reeling under a major offensive by Israel.

Yousaf's in-laws - a Palestinian origin father-in-law and a Scottish mother-in-law - had gone to Gaza to attend to an ailing relative.