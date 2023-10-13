'Israel Used White Phosphorus In Gaza and Lebanon': Human Rights Watch

Israel has used white phosphorus in military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, claims Human Rights Watch.
(Photo Credit: twitter.com/angrybirdtweetz)
Based on verified video and witness accounts, Human Rights Watch has claimed that Israeli forces used white phosphorus in military operations in Lebanon and Gaza on 10 and 11 October 2023, respectively.
The videos show multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus over the Gaza City port and two rural locations along the Israel-Lebanon border, Human Rights Watch said in a statement released on Thursday, 12 October.
After militant group Hamas' attack on Saturday, 7 October, Israel has been carrying out airstrikes in Gaza. Israel's military claimed that it has dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza since the start of the war, which has claimed more than 2,500 lives on both sides.
According to Human Rights Watch, white phosphorus can be used either for marking, signalling, and obscuring or as a weapon to set fires that burn people and objects.
It is utilised in various ammunition because of its significant incendiary effect that can severely burn people and set structures, fields, and other civilian objects on fire, the statement added.
"The use of white phosphorus in Gaza, one of the most densely populated areas in the world, magnifies the risk to civilians and violates the international humanitarian law prohibition on putting civilians at unnecessary risk," it said.
A report from Human Rights Watch asserted that Israel extensively employed white phosphorus munitions during the 22–day 'Operation Cast Lead' military campaign in Gaza, spanning from 27 December 2008 to 18 January 2009.
