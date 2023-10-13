'Israel Used White Phosphorus In Gaza and Lebanon': Human Rights Watch

According to Human Rights Watch, white phosphorus can be used either for marking, signalling, and obscuring or as a weapon to set fires that burn people and objects.

It is utilised in various ammunition because of its significant incendiary effect that can severely burn people and set structures, fields, and other civilian objects on fire, the statement added.

"The use of white phosphorus in Gaza, one of the most densely populated areas in the world, magnifies the risk to civilians and violates the international humanitarian law prohibition on putting civilians at unnecessary risk," it said.