Israel Dissolves Parliament Amid Political Crisis, Yair Lapid To Be Caretaker PM

Naftali Bennet and Yair Lapid.
(Photo: Twitter/@ElAmerican_)
Lawmakers in Israel dissolved parliament on Thursday, 30 June, with Naftali Bennet stepping down as prime minister.
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will become the caretaker PM until the next election, scheduled for 1 November.
This will be Israel's fifth election in less than 4 years.
(This is a developing story.)
