Biden To Create West Asia Quad With India, Israel, UAE, On Middle East Trip

Biden will also visit the West Bank to meet with President Mahmoud Abbas and other Palestinian leaders.

Biden will then visit Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he will be a part of a summit of the Gulf Cooperation + 3 i.e. GCC+3 which includes leaders of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, UAE, Bahrain and Qatar, plus Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt.

The Biden administration has provided half a billion dollars in support, including humanitarian, economic, and security assistance for the Palestinians since April 2021.

The Biden administration hopes that this presidential visit will be the start of new and reinvigorated dialogue, both between the US and the Palestine but also between the Palestinian regional capitals and most importantly, Israelis.