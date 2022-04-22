30 Palestinians Injured After Clash With Israeli Policemen at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli forces on Friday, 22 April, undertook a fresh raid in occupied East Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, injuring at least 30 Palestinians. This came after some Palestinian youths allegedly threw rocks at a gate where the security forces were stationed.

At least three journalists are among the injured, and one Israeli police officer was also injured in the stone pelting. The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said that 14 Palestinians were in the hospital, two of who had suffered serious injuries, reported Reuters.

The Israeli police, dressed in full riot gear, entered the Al-Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site for Muslims, and used rubber bullets and stun grenades on the crowd, Al Jazeera reported.