2 Killed, 8 Injured in Terror Attack in Israel's Tel Aviv, US Condemns Shooting

At least two people were killed while eight were injured after a shooting incident in Israel's Tel Aviv on Thursday, 7 April, night. Tel Aviv Police Commander Amichai Eshed said there were "indications" that the shooting was "a terror attack".

The suspect opened fire into a crowded bar on the Dizengof street, where many cafes and bars are located, as per the police.

The gunman fled the scene and had not been apprehended, Eshed said, adding that thousands of security forces, including troops, border police and Shin Bet internal security agents, were searching the area.

The Israel Police has posted a photo of the suspect on its Twitter handle, saying, "We are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was seen near the scene of the attack in Tel Aviv."