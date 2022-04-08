2 Killed, 8 Injured in Terror Attack in Israel's Tel Aviv, US Condemns Shooting

At least two people were killed while 8 were injured after a shooting incident in Israel's Tel Aviv on Thursday, 7 April, night.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Asaf Zamir)
At least two people were killed while eight were injured after a shooting incident in Israel's Tel Aviv on Thursday, 7 April, night. Tel Aviv Police Commander Amichai Eshed said there were "indications" that the shooting was "a terror attack".
The suspect opened fire into a crowded bar on the Dizengof street, where many cafes and bars are located, as per the police.
The gunman fled the scene and had not been apprehended, Eshed said, adding that thousands of security forces, including troops, border police and Shin Bet internal security agents, were searching the area.
The Israel Police has posted a photo of the suspect on its Twitter handle, saying, "We are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was seen near the scene of the attack in Tel Aviv."
Condemning the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet said, "A very difficult night. My condolences to the families of those killed and I pray for the complete healing of the wounded. Security forces are in pursuit of the terrorist who carried out the murderous rampage tonight in Tel Aviv. Where the terrorist is – we'll get to him. And anyone who helped him indirectly or directly – will pay a price."
The United States has also condemned the terror attack and said that it is monitoring the developments in Israel.
"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack that occurred in Israel today. We are thinking of the victims of today’s attack and the families of those killed. May the memories of those who passed be a blessing," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
"We are closely following developments and will continue to be in regular contact with our Israeli partners, with whom we stand resolutely in the face of senseless terrorism and violence," he stated.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, or Hamas, on Thursday night said that the shooting attack "is a natural response to the ongoing Israeli violations against the Palestinian people". Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, said that "the endless Israeli violations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and the daily killing of Palestinians in the West Bank will be confronted by blood and bullets".
The shooting was the fourth deadly attack in Israel in the span of fewer than three weeks, during which a total of 13 people were killed in the country.