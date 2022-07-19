'Will Fight for Freedom of Choice': Iranian Women Begin Revolution Against Hijab

After the protest videos of Iranian women went viral on social media, on 13 July, a civil rights activist Soori Babaei Chegini was arrested from Qazvin. Another protester, Melika Qaragozlu, was also arrested for posting a video in protest.

Although local media reported that Qaragozlu was released on bail, the whereabouts of Chegini are still unknown.

A recent report cited Chegini’s husband Mohammed Reza Moradbehrouzi saying that around eight government agents “stormed the house” of his brother-in-law, and arrested her. The report added that they also confiscated the phones of their children, and also threatened their 13-year-old daughter.

While Chegini’s arrest has discouraged some women from continuing their protest – many like Negin or Mery do not want to give up.