Will Ayatollah Khamenei's 'Suffering of Muslims' Jab Dent India-Iran Ties?

Was it merely a case of attacking India's democratic credentials, or did domestic and global compulsions compel Iran's supreme leader to go all out in his criticism?

Questions have been raised over the rationale behind statements made by Iran's head cleric Ayatollah Ali Khamenei regarding India's treatment of its Muslims.

"Such rhetoric is something that the supreme leader engages in on and off to portray Iran as the leader of the Muslim world," political analyst Aditi Bhaduri said while speaking to The Quint.