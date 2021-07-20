Watch: Amazon's Jeff Bezos Flies Into Space Aboard Blue Origin Rocket

Amazon's Jeff Bezos Flies Into Space Aboard Blue Origin Rocket
(Photo Courtesy: Video screenshot/Blue Origin)
Amazon founder and executive chairperson Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world, flew into space on Tuesday, 20 July, on board the New Shepard spacecraft, made by Blue Origin, of which he is also the founder.
Three others accompanied Bezos in the spacecraft. The flight went past what is accepted as the boundary between Earth and space, at an altitude of 100 kilometres, before landing back safely.
The lift-off took place at Van Horn in Texas, US, around 8:12 am local time.
This comes days after billionaire Richard Branson returned to Spaceport America in New Mexico after successfully venturing into space on his Virgin Galactic vessel.
The galactic vessel, which had reached a height of 86 km over the New Mexico desert, enabled the passengers to view the curvature of the Earth and experience a few minutes of weightlessness.
