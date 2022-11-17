International Men's Day 2022: Date, Theme, History & Significance

International Men’s Day is celebrated on 19 November 2022 every year and the main aim is to improve gender relations, highlight male role models, and promote positive expressions of masculinity. It looks down upon the trap which forces men to define the traditional manifestations of masculinity, such as gay and bisexual men, transgender, or masculine non-binary people.

International Men’s Day helps recognize and celebrate boys and men and their contributions to union, society, community, nation, family, marriage, and childcare. The aim is also to promote basic awareness of men’s issues.

You can have a detailed look at the history, significance, and theme of International Men's day 2022.