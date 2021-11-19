3 Years After #MeToo, ‘Consent’ Remains an Alien Idea for India

Consent is a two-way street. But the steering wheel has been handed over to men. Men are expected to woo women, and women to say yes or no. Female desire and agency are seldom talked about, whether in pop culture or locker room conversations.

In recent years, thanks to OTT content competing with massy and mainstream cinema, we are seeing some progressive and realistic portrayals of women and what they want. Even now, the mainstream is dominated by toxic representations of the ‘hero’ — Kabir from Kabir Singh normalizing violence in the name of love; Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani claiming his right over Naina even though he’s not ready to give her what she wants; Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg telling Rajjo not to grieve her father’s passing because she is starting her new life with him.