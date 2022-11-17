International Men's Day 2022: Date, Theme, History & Significance
International men's day is celebrated on 19 November every year and the theme for this year is Helping men and boys
International Men’s Day is celebrated on 19 November 2022 every year and the main aim is to improve gender relations, highlight male role models, and promote positive expressions of masculinity. It looks down upon the trap which forces men to define the traditional manifestations of masculinity, such as gay and bisexual men, transgender, or masculine non-binary people.
International Men’s Day helps recognize and celebrate boys and men and their contributions to union, society, community, nation, family, marriage, and childcare. The aim is also to promote basic awareness of men’s issues.
You can have a detailed look at the history, significance, and theme of International Men's day 2022.
International Men's Day 2022: Theme
The theme for International Men's Day 2022 is “Helping Men and Boys".
International Men's Day 2022: History
Thomas Oaster was a director of the Missouri Center for Men’s Studies, and in the early 1990s, he invited organizations from the U.S., Australia, and Malta to conduct small events with an aim to celebrate International Men’s Day during the month of February. Oaster hosted these events for two years, but in the year 1995 very few organizations attended the event thus resulting in the discontinuation of the function.
In 1999 Jerome Teelucksingh revived the day when he realized that there was no day to celebrate men who didn’t have kids, or who were young boys and teenagers. He also understood the importance of positive male role models and chose to celebrate International Men’s Day on 19 November, the day also marked the birth anniversary of his father, his personal role model.
Since then, International Men’s Day promotes positive aspects of male identity rather than negative gender stereotyping. The day intends to highlight the importance of men’s physical and mental health and positive masculinity.
International Men's Day 2022: Significance
This day is celebrated to remind us that all men are different but they need to be appreciated and celebrated the same way and they all deserve to be heard and have a voice.
It’s a day to reduce the pressure from men that are constantly put on them by society. Society expects them to be providers, strong, and not ask for help. Today is the day to break these stereotypes and define masculinity positively.
International Men's day also promotes Gender Equality
and sets a reminder to strive for positive relations across the entire gender spectrum.
