Yoga Day 2022: Why Online Yoga is the Star of Pandemic Workout

(This story is being republished in light of Yoga Day 2022.)
Amrita wakes up at 6 every morning, drinks her morning tea, and turns on her laptop propped up on her bedside table. For the next hour, this little space between her bed and the closet is her 'yoga class.'
She diligently spends an hour in the morning practising different asanas and breathing exercises with her other classmates, each in their own tiny box, as their teacher–also in her own living room/ make shift yoga studio–guides them along.
With a virus becoming the centre of our lives, the parallel boom in the healthcare and fitness industry in the past year and a half is hardly surprising.
But of all the fitness regimes that went online, yoga has emerged as the most sought after form of workout in the pandemic.
Yoga with Adriene, a YouTube channel run by American actress, Adriene Mishler, that had around 6 million subscribers in January of 2020, is now the most subscribed Yoga channel on the internet with 9.9 million subscribers.
Adriene is just one of many yogis and yoginis that have amassed great following during the COVID-19 pandemic.
What is it that makes yoga the perfect candidate for pandemic fitness?
Both Priya (freelance yoga instructor) and Zubin (founder of the AtréYoga studio in Delhi) attest to a growth in people's interest in yoga during the pandemic, a huge reason for this being how easy accessing these classes have become.
"We have clients from ten years ago who moved away rejoining us now," says Zubin.
One reason for this is the obvious convenience of it.
"You don't need fancy equipment, and you don't really need any training, you can just decide to wake up one morning and do yoga, and just do it," says Amrita.
Amrita also goes on to talk about how these online classes have become more than just exercise sessions.
"It's an hour that I get to myself to unwind, you know, away from the kids, work, and chores," she says.
When asked about the most common reasons people sign up for these online classes, Priya says, "There are the obvious reasons– stress, health issues from sitting at the desk for too long, and also just the need to move and the need to breathe."
Another appeal of Yoga is that it is a holistic wellness regime that helps not only with physical but also mental health–something most of us have struggled with in the last year and a half.
Elevated levels of stress came with being thrust into a situation none of us have experience navigating, and many found themselves seeking solace in meditation and breathing exercises.
"It's been stressful for us all, and I find yoga really helps me with relaxing," says Amrita.
"Now doing deep breathing exercises like pranayama have just become a part of all the daily sequences," adds Priya.
"During the pandemic there have been so many of these corporate companies which are asking us to take yoga sessions for their employees," says Zubin.
A lot of corporations are interested in organising group session for their employees–to ease stress, help with ergonomics, and to ease the physical stress of working from home.
Online Yoga classes are not just exercise sessions but also relaxing downtimes for many, away from their families, and work.
It took a couple of classes to get over the awkwardness and the virtual barrier between them but a few classes in, everyone in her batch has eased into the whole 'online thing', Amrita reports.
Priya also talks about how the online experience is both more and less intimate at the same time.
“Initially, the first class is very formal, but in a few classes people start loosening up," says Priya. "The comfort level at this point is quite interesting."
"It's more intimate because you get to see people in their personal spaces, people aren't so bothered about what they are wearing or whether they were passing gas," laughs Priya.
"But there's definitely a barrier when it comes to communication, and transfer of energy that will always be there," she adds.
Navigating this can be difficult, especially instructors can't physically help the students with their poses. But they find ways to work around this problem.
And what about preventing accidents and ensuring the safety of the students?
“This is an internal dialogue that happens to me all the time," says Priya.
“You have to be very clear with your instructions. You’re not just addressing one person, but many people who are following you just by your words," says Zubin.
He adds that though they are not able to do a full physical assessment for new students, they make sure to speak to them in as much detail as possible about all their underlying health issues.
"Our yoga studio looks more like a video production studio now," laughs Zubin. "As I speak to you, I'm walking on a green screen set up."
Zubin and his team have been doing this for around 13 years now, and having an established setup has its advantages.
They were able to make the best of the online transition, he says, given that they already had a good digital infrastructure in place.
But, for independent freelance instructors–teaching from their homes with just their laptops–it's been a little different.
"Finding clients was the most challenging part," says Priya, a freelance yoga instructor.
"When the pandemic happened, I wasn't thinking about what's going to happen in the next week or the next month. There was just so much uncertainty," she adds.
An advantage of yoga is that anyone can do it, and with online classes it has made it easier for anyone to teach it.
Along with students interested in learning yoga , there has also been a boom in those teaching yoga online during the pandemic.
"But with online classes, it has made it so much easier for people to start teaching from their living rooms," she adds.
But the flip side to this, she points out, is that "literally anyone with a laptop and a mat can now become a yoga teacher."
Is online yoga with all its conveniences, then, here to stay?
Both Zubin and Priya think so. Although, Priya expresses that she would like to have both.
