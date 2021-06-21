Yoga Day 2022: Why Online Yoga is the Star of Pandemic Workout

(This story is being republished in light of Yoga Day 2022.)

Amrita wakes up at 6 every morning, drinks her morning tea, and turns on her laptop propped up on her bedside table. For the next hour, this little space between her bed and the closet is her 'yoga class.'

She diligently spends an hour in the morning practising different asanas and breathing exercises with her other classmates, each in their own tiny box, as their teacher–also in her own living room/ make shift yoga studio–guides them along.