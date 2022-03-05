'Get Out, You’re All Dirty': Indian Students Allege Racism at Ukraine Borders

After spending 48 hours in bunkers and shelter homes amidst continued shelling in Kyiv, on 26 February, over 400 Indian medical students travelled in buses and made their way towards the Siret border crossing near Romania.

The group of students arrived the next morning at the border crossing at 9 am. When they arrived, they had to join a long queue of more than 2,000 people, most of whom were African, Indian, and Middle-Eastern students.