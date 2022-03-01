As Ukraine Battles Russia, Media Coverage of the War Reeks of Racism

A correspondent at the CBS News, while reporting from Kyiv in Ukraine, mentioned how Ukraine was "not a place like Iraq or Afghanistan," and was a "relatively civilized, European city."
The media coverage of the ongoing war in Ukraine has been laced with racist prejudices, with multiple experts and anchors speaking of the Middle East or North Africa and the tensions in the area in a demeaning manner, across television channels.
In a conversation with a BBC journalist, David Sakvarelidze, Ukraine’s Deputy Chief Prosecutor underlined how the scenes "were very emotional for him" because he saw "European people with blue eyes and blonde hair being killed."
This appears as an apparent reference to the skin tones of the European citizens.
A correspondent at CBS News, while reporting from Kyiv in Ukraine, mentioned how Ukraine was "not a place like Iraq or Afghanistan," and was a "relatively civilized, European city."
An anchor at the Al Jazeera, while describing the chaotic scenes of Ukranians trying to board the trains, said they "were not obviously refugees, trying to get away from the Middle East or North Africa."
He said, "what's compelling to look at them, is the way they are dressed. These are prosperous, middle-class people."
A journalist at the British television channel ITV was also seen as expressing her shock during the reportage, exclaiming that the unthinkable had happened.
"This is not a developing, third world nation. This is Europe!" she said.
In an opinion piece for The Daily Telegraph, Daniel Hannan, a British writer and journalist, wrote how "the war was wrong because the people look like us and have Instagram and Netflix accounts. It's not in a poor, remote country anymore."
The Arab and Middle East Journalist Association (AMEJA) released a statement on Monday, 28 February, calling for "all news organisations to be mindful of implicit and explicit bias in their coverage of war in Ukraine."
The statement also enlisted the instances from across the world in this regard, saying that "newsrooms must not make comparisons that weigh the significance or imply the justification of one conflict over another."
