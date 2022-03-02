Ukraine Crisis: CNN Journalist Tweets How Sister Faced Racism While Fleeing

Hosseini's sister is from Sierra Leone.

When the Russians invaded, she, along with her companions, who were staying in Kyiv, tried to escape as early as possible.

"They managed to find a driver who said he could take them to Dnipro (a city in east Ukraine near Russia’s border). From there they hoped to get a bus or train to Lviv. The driver charged them $700 for a 7-hour journey", Hosseini went on.

However, after reaching Dnipro, his sister and her companions realised that the buses and trains weren’t working. As a result, they begged the driver to take them to Lviv, who agreed but for an extra $1,500.