Ukraine Crisis: CNN Journalist Tweets How Sister Faced Racism While Fleeing

Sister of CNN journalist Bijan Hosseini faced racism during her escape from Ukraine.
(Photo: Twitter/@Bijan)
Russian's invasion of Ukraine has caused millions to attempt and flee the country.
The Russian army continues to bomb capital city, Kyiv, and other major cities like Kharkiv.
Among those fleeing was the sister of CNN journalist Bijan Hosseini, and according to Hosseini, she faced racism during her escape.
Hosseini's sister is from Sierra Leone.
When the Russians invaded, she, along with her companions, who were staying in Kyiv, tried to escape as early as possible.
"They managed to find a driver who said he could take them to Dnipro (a city in east Ukraine near Russia’s border). From there they hoped to get a bus or train to Lviv. The driver charged them $700 for a 7-hour journey", Hosseini went on.
However, after reaching Dnipro, his sister and her companions realised that the buses and trains weren’t working. As a result, they begged the driver to take them to Lviv, who agreed but for an extra $1,500.
"But after 30 hours on the road he said he had to go back to Kyiv. My sister and her friends had to leave the car and attempt to reach the border on foot."
The group eventually decided to leave their heavy belongings behind to speed up their journey.
Then they finally arrived at the Ukraine-Poland border, and that is when the racism began.
"When they arrived to the border they were not let in. Two lines were formed. One for White people, the other for everyone else. Only Ukrainians were being let over the border. Thousands of people were forced to sleep outside in the cold. Fires were started to keep people warm," Hosseini said.
The next morning, his sister fainted, "exhausted from all the walking, without proper sleep or food in days."
"After leaving the hospital, they got a ride back to Lviv and hoped to get a bus ticket out. What was supposed to be a 2:30 bus trip from Lviv to Przemysl in Poland, took 24 hours."
When the bus reached the border, the racism began again.
"Once the bus finally made it to the border (the same border she was at two days before) someone announced that 'all Blacks' needed to get off. My sister and her friends, bravely, refused to get off."
Hosseini lamented over how "they were met with the same racist treatment that thousands of others have reported at borders, bus and train stations across the country."
After spending the next five hours at the border, after getting order to get off the bus due to the colour of their skin, they were finally allowed to cross at the end, concluding a four-and-a-half-day or 108-hour journey.
"My sister is lucky. She's safe, in a hotel where she was finally able to shower and sleep in a bed. There are still thousands of people in her shoes trapped on the other side. More than half a million refugees have fled Ukraine, during the Russian invasion, according to the UN," Hosseini wrote in his final tweet of the thread.
