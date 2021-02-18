Indian Oxford Students Union Prez Resigns After Racism Controversy

Rashmi Samant, who recently became the first Indian woman to occupy the position of Oxford Student Union President, has resigned from her role after accusations of making racist social media posts including references to the Holocaust.

Although Rashmi, who graduated from Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and is from Udupi district of Karnataka, released an open letter apologizing for her comments after there was a clamor for her resignation.

The Oxford Student Union’s Campaign for Racial Awareness and Equality (CRAE), a community at the university, criticized Rashmi in a statement published on Facebook.