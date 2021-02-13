Indian Woman from Karnataka Elected Oxford Student Union President

Rashmi Samant won the prestigious position of Oxford Student Union Presidency on Thursday, 11 February. An alumna of Manipal Institute of Technology, Samant is the first Indian woman to occupy the position of Oxford Student Union President after she received more than the combined votes of the other three candidates for the post.

According to the official data present on the web portal of Oxford Student Union, the election saw 4,881 students cast 36,405 votes. Samant received 1966 of the 3708 casts for the position of President, more than all the other candidates combined.