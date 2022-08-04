In a Setback for Rishi Sunak, Tory MP Sajid Javid Supports Liz Truss as UK PM

Conservative Party MP Sajid Javid on Wednesday, 3 August, supported prime ministerial candidate Liz Truss as the next leader of the United Kingdom. His endorsement comes as a blow to Truss' contender Rishi Sunak, who was once considered to be one of the close allies of Javid, reported The Guardian.

Warning against Sunak's economic plans, Javid said that it would mean “sleepwalking into a high-tax, low-growth" situation. Meanwhile, in her campaign, Truss has endorsed 'immediate tax cuts' if voted to power.