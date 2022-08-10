Indian Organisation In US Endorses Rishi Sunak For UK PM Race

Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Rishi Sunak)
An Indian organisation based in the United States that caters to the interests of the Hindu-American community endorsed the former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak to become Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister, on Monday, 8 August.
The two finalists Sunak and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss battled over their respective proposals to tackle the rising inflation in the country. The winner of this election will become the new Conservative Party leader and take charge as the British Prime Minister.
The US-based organisation is called the Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC) which was established in 2015 to act as a bridge between the Hindu-American community and Republican policymakers and leaders. The RHC supports Sunak because according to them, he stands for the organisation's values and principles.
Conservative Party members will be voting over the course of August via online and postal ballots. Supporters of Sunak urge these members to remember Sunak's record of supporting families during the COVID-19 pandemic in his role as the UK Chancellor.
Shalabh Kumar, RHC Founder, Chairman and CEO, said he urges conservatives in the UK and more than a billion members of the Hindu community across the world to "do their best to provide full support for Rishi's candidacy for Prime Minister of the UK, within the limits of British NEC rules."
Sunak became the first Chancellor to light Diwali diyaas outside his office-residence of 11 Downing Street in November 2020 and is a regular visitor of the temple where he was born in Southhampton.
According to RHC, Sunak's daughters Anoushka and Krishna also value the Indian culture.
Sunak recently shared that Anoushka performed Kuchipudi with her classmates for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Westminster Abbey.
