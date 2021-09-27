Indian Government Thanks New York Authorities for Returning Over 157 Artefacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter / India in New York
The Government of India thanked the Office of District Attorney of New York on Sunday, 26 September, for their "excellent support" in returning over 157 artefacts and antiquities during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five-day visit to the United States (US).
"@IndiainNewYork deeply appreciates the role played by the Office of District Attorney of New York @ManhattanDA to enhance India-US people-to-people links & cultural understanding through restitution of #antiquities," the Consulate General of India tweeted on Sunday.
Earlier, Modi had also conveyed his appreciation for the artefacts, which include a bronze Nataraj from the 12th century and a half-metre bas relief panel of Revanta from the 10th century.
"PM Modi and President Biden are committed to strengthen their efforts to combat the theft, illicit trade and trafficking of cultural objects," an official statement had said.
While about 71 items were cultural artefacts, the remaining were figures related to Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism.
The artefacts included ornate figures of Lakshmi Narayan, Buddha, Vishnu, Shiv Parvati, and the 24 Jain Tirthankaras.
While some artefacts handed over by the US included sculptures related to Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism, some secular motifs featured an amorphous couple, a chauri bearer, a female playing drum and others.
(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times.)
