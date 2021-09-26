12th Century Nataraj Statue Among 157 Artefacts Handed Over by US to India

Over 157 artefacts and antiquities have been handed over to India by the United States.
Photo: Twitter/@kishanreddybjp)
Over 157 artefacts and antiquities were handed over to India by the United States during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the nation, reported Hindustan Times.
PM Modi is learnt to have conveyed his appreciation for the artefacts, which among others, include a bronze Nataraj from the 12th Century and a half-metre bas relief panel of Revanta from the 10th Century.
While about 71 items are cultural artefacts, the remaining are figures related to Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism. The antiques have been made from an array of materials like metals, stone and terracotta.
The artefacts include ornate figures of Lakshmi Narayan, Buddha, Vishnu, Shiv Parvati and the 24 Jain Tirthankaras, which are mostly made of bronze.
While some artefacts handed over by the US include sculptures related to Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism, some secular motifs feature an amorphous couple, a chauri bearer, female playing drum and others.
"Three-headed Brahma, Chariot Driving Surya, Vishnu and his Consorts, Siva as Dakshinamurti, Dancing Ganesha among others are part of the religious motifs. Other religious motifs include standing Buddha, Bodhisattva Manjushri, Tara, Jain Tirthankara, Padmasana Tirthankara, and Jain Chaubisi," the report added.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined