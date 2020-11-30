Biden May Nominate Indian American Tanden to Top White House Post

Tanden, 50, is likely to be appointed as Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Adding yet another shot in the arm of the Indian American community, US President-elect Joe Biden is likely to nominate Indian origin Neera Tanden to a key position within the White House, reports news agency PTI.

Tanden, 50, is likely to be appointed as Director of the Office of Management and Budget – a crucial department responsible for managing the upcoming administration’s budget.