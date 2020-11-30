Biden-Harris Pick All-Women Senior White House Communications Team

US President-elect Joe Biden announced new members of the White House Senior Communications Staff on Sunday, and according to his office, for the first time in history, these roles will be filled entirely by women. Biden’s Campaign Communications Director Kate Bedingfield will serve as his White House communications director, while Jen Psaki, a longtime Democratic spokeswoman, will be his press secretary.

Biden-Harris’s Appointments Reflect Diversity

Four of the seven top communications roles at the White House will be filled by women of color and for the first time, the team will be entirely female, reported news agency AP.

“I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women. These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better,” Biden stated in a press release.

Harris who will be making history as the first female vice president of US, also stated in the press release that amid the unprecedented challenges that US is facing, “from the coronavirus pandemic to the economic crisis, to the climate crisis, and a long-overdue reckoning over racial injustice...this experienced, talented, and barrier-shattering team” will help the country overcome them.

Obama Administration Veterans Revived

Five of the senior communications roles were filled by Obama-Biden administration veterans. Bedingfield served as Biden’s communications director when he was vice-president, and Psaki was the White House communications director for the Obama-Biden administration. Ashley Etienne, appointed as the Communications Director for Harris and another Obama administration alum, had earlier served as Communications Director and Senior Advisor to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, becoming the first woman and person of colour to hold the position.

Elizabeth E. Alexander, who had previously served as the Press Secretary to then Vice President Biden, has now been appointed as the Communications Director for the First Lady. Karine Jean-Pierre, the Principal Deputy Press Secretary, had also served the Obama-Biden administration. Symone Sanders will serve as the Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson for the Vice President, while Pili Tobar has been appointed as the Deputy White House Communications Director.