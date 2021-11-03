India Wants To Send Wheat to Afghanistan, Pak Ponders Over the Proposal: Report

With a biting winter drawing closer, and amid a financial crisis, food shortages can be expected in Afghanistan.



Thus, in a bid to send foodgrains from India to Afghanistan using the land route, India, according to The Indian Express, has reached out to Pakistan.



The report further says that while Islamabad has not yet declined the proposal, officials in New Delhi are hoping for a quick response. This is so that they may be able to organise the transport of aid as quickly as possible.

Some countries, including China and Turkey, have started distributing food to people in Afghanistan.