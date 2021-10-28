Afghanistan's Neighbours Meet in Iran, Discuss 'Roadmap' for the Future

Iran had earlier criticised the Taliban for not including ethnic ministries in the government and now insisted "on the establishment of an inclusive government with the presence and effective participation of all ethnic and religious groups in Afghanistan, based on inter-Afghan dialogue without the intervention of foreign actors,” Reuters reported.

The Taliban's all-male cabinet is dominated by ethnic Pashtuns.

China, however, said that it was ready to most more talks between Afghanistan and its neighbours for its development.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi remarked that the "Taliban are eager to have dialogue with the world" and that "China will host the third Neighbours of Afghanistan meeting at the appropriate time," Reuters added.

A humanitarian catastrophe, especially in the form of a famine, is looming over Afghanistan.

The US has agreed to deliver aid, warning at the same time that aid does not amount to recognition.

