Afghanistan's Neighbours Meet in Iran, Discuss 'Roadmap' for the Future

Leaders of Afghanistan's six neighbouring countries met discuss a roadmap for the future.
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the foreign minister of Iran, asked the Taliban to take a “friendly” approach to international and regional politics as Afghanistan’s six neighbours – Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, China, and Pakistan – met on Wednesday, 28 October, to discuss their relations with newly formed Taliban government, The Hindu reported.
Russia also joined, but via video call.
Stressing that the Taliban must take the necessary measures to assure the above-mentioned countries that they are not under threat from Afghanistan, Amir-Abdollahian hoped for a "clearer picture of the realities of Afghanistan, and the expectations of the neighbouring countries most affected by the developments in that country."
Iran had earlier criticised the Taliban for not including ethnic ministries in the government and now insisted "on the establishment of an inclusive government with the presence and effective participation of all ethnic and religious groups in Afghanistan, based on inter-Afghan dialogue without the intervention of foreign actors,” Reuters reported.
The Taliban's all-male cabinet is dominated by ethnic Pashtuns.
China, however, said that it was ready to most more talks between Afghanistan and its neighbours for its development.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi remarked that the "Taliban are eager to have dialogue with the world" and that "China will host the third Neighbours of Afghanistan meeting at the appropriate time," Reuters added.
A humanitarian catastrophe, especially in the form of a famine, is looming over Afghanistan.
The US has agreed to deliver aid, warning at the same time that aid does not amount to recognition.
