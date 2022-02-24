Bourses Crash Further, Crude Prices Soar as Russia Invades Ukraine

India's key indices – S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 – continued to tank on Thursday, 24 February owing to sharp escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
India's key indices – S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 – continued to tank on Thursday, 24 February, owing to sharp escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched military operations in Ukraine in defiance of the West.
At 12.03 pm, the Sensex had slightly recovered from its early morning low but was trading at 55,562.25, down 1,669.81 points or 2.92 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty stood at 16,558.65, down 504.60 points or 2.96 percent.
Both the Sensex and Nifty had opened around 3 percent lower and slipped over 3.5 percent within minutes of the markets opening.
At 10.16 am, Sensex was trading at 55,428 points, down 3.2 percent or 1,803 points, whereas Nifty traded at 16,545 points, down 3.0 percent or 518 points, reported IANS.
All Nifty 50 stocks traded in the red with Tata Motors, Indusind Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, and Mahindra & Mahindra declining the most during the early trade.
These stocks declined 5.5 percent, 4.4 percent, 4.2 percent, 4.1 percent, and 4.0 percent, respectively.
On the BSE, only 273 shares were in the green, while 2,378 were in the red, reported NDTV.
As Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine on Thursday, Ukraine declared martial law, claiming a full-fledged military invasion was being undertaken, AFP reported.
Despite the threat of crippling financial sanctions by the US and other western nations, Russia has amassed around 2,00,000 troops on the periphery of Eastern Ukraine.
As Russia announced the decision to launch a "military operation", explosions could be heard across Ukraine, most prominently in its capital city, Kyiv.
The conflict, which has been slowly brewing, picked up speed in the last few days as Putin declared two rebel-held areas of Ukraine - Luhansk and Donetsk - as independent nations on Tuesday.
(With inputs from NDTV, IANS and AFP.)
