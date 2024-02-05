'India to Remove Troops from Maldives by 10 May': President Muizzu in Parliament

"As per the most recent discussions, military personnel on one of the three aviation platforms will be recalled before March 10, 2024. The military personnel on the remaining two platforms will also be recalled by May 10, 2024," Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu told the country's Parliament on Monday, 5 February as quoted by PTI.

"Diplomatic discussions with other nations that the President can conduct are ongoing. We have officially requested India to remove its troops stationed in the Maldives. Deliberations on this issue are ongoing.In his address to the Parliament, the first session of every year, Muizzu restated his earlier stance on the removal of Indian troops from the archipelago nation.

The pro-China leader said the first group of Indian military personnel will leave the island nation before 10 March, while the remaining Indian troops manning two aviation platforms will be withdrawn by 10 May.

However, India has not yet confirmed this.

After the latest round of bilateral talks, India said on 2 February that a "set of mutually workable solutions" was agreed upon with the Maldives for continuing the operations of Indian aviation platforms in the island nation.