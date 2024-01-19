EAM Jaishankar, Maldives FM Hold 'Frank' Talks After Call to Withdraw Troops

Malé and New Delhi had set up a high-level core group back when PM Modi met Muizzu on the sidelines of the COP-28 Summit to negotiate the withdrawal of troops. The group's first meeting took place on 14 January, which saw the presence of the Indian High Commissioner, Diplomats and the Defence Attaché at the Maldives Foreign Affairs Ministry Headquarters in Malé.

During the MEA's weekly press briefing on 18 January, Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Both sides held discussions on finding mutually workable solutions, so you must look at that, to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medevac services to the people of Maldives," and added that this is an ongoing discussion which will be continued in the next meeting of the Core Group.