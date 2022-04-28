India Formed Ties With Russia When US Wasn't in Position To Be Partner: Blinken

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, 28 April, said that India developed relations with Russia decades ago out of necessity, as the US was not in a position to build a partnership with Delhi at the time.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/SecBlinken)
"In the case of India, there is a relationship that goes back decades. And Russia, for India, was out of necessity a partner of choice when we were not in a position to be a partner," Blinken was quoted as saying at a Congressional hearing by the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations.
"Now, we are investing in that effort. I think there is a growing strategic convergence between the United States and India," Blinken added, stating that China was a big aspect facilitating the partnership, reported news agency PTI.
He noted that President Joe Biden had spent a lot of time directly engaging with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the energisation of the Quad has also helped strengthen ties with India.
Earlier this month, a 2+2 dialogue was held between India and the US, for which Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Dr S Jaishankar had visited Washington DC to attend talks with Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Prime Minister Modi and President Biden also held a virtual summit on 11 April, in which India-United States relations and the war in Ukraine were deliberated upon. The two leaders are also slated to attend a Quad summit in Japan next month.