Joe Biden To Meet PM Modi at Quad Summit in Japan Next Month: White House

US President Joe Biden will travel to South Korea and Japan next month and attend the QUAD summit in Tokyo, during which he will also meet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House announced on Wednesday, 27 April.

Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan has been scheduled from 20 May to 24 May.

"This trip will advance the Biden-Harris Administration's rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, news agency PTI reported.

Biden will also hold bilateral meetings with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.