No ‘Right Environment’: Why Tarique Rahman’s India Visit Is on Indefinite Hold

Bangladesh is in “no hurry” to send Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India, newly appointed State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir said on Saturday, 22 August, confirming that a visit, once treated as a diplomatic priority, has been placed on indefinite hold.

Rahman would travel to India “at an appropriate time,” Kabir told reporters, saying Bangladesh wanted positive relations with New Delhi but would not compromise its national interests to arrange the trip. His first visit should be a standalone bilateral engagement with a clear agenda, Kabir added, rather than a meeting on the margins of the BRICS summit or another multilateral gathering.

By Tuesday, 25 August, the pause was evident inside Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry. Officials were no longer discussing dates with the confidence they had shown earlier in August.