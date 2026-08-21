Rashtrapati Bhavan Recalls Statement On Bangladesh PM Visit In An Hour

On 21 August 2026, Rashtrapati Bhavan issued and then withdrew an official statement regarding the upcoming visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to New Delhi. The initial press release, published around 2pm, announced the cancellation of the Change of Guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan scheduled for 22 August 2026, citing rehearsals for the ceremonial welcome of the visiting dignitary. Within an hour, the statement was formally recalled by the President's Office.
According to The Indian Express, the original statement was titled "No change of guard ceremony this Saturday" and specifically referenced the full rehearsal for the ceremonial welcome of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh as the reason for the cancellation. The statement was withdrawn before any official announcement of the visit had been made by either the Indian or Bangladeshi governments.
The President's Office issued a follow-up communication at approximately 3pm, clarifying that the earlier press release regarding the Change of Guard ceremony "stands withdrawn." Details provided indicate that such ceremonial welcomes are standard protocol for visiting heads of state, involving a formal tri-services Guard of Honour, national anthems, and introductions by the President and Prime Minister of India.
As reported by The Indian Express, Tarique Rahman, leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, is expected to visit New Delhi between 23 and 25 August 2026. The visit comes amid ongoing developments related to the extradition of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. However, the official schedule for Tarique Rahman's visit had not been confirmed by either capital at the time of the statement's recall.
Protocol for state visits to India typically includes a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt, followed by a dinner reception hosted by the President. Coverage revealed that full dress rehearsals are conducted a day prior to the ceremony, which was the stated reason for the initial cancellation of the Change of Guard event.
The President's Office stated, "Press release issued on the subject ‘No Change of Guard Ceremony this Saturday’, which was issued on August 21, 2026, stands withdrawn."
While the ceremonial welcome is a longstanding tradition for visiting dignitaries, the premature release and subsequent withdrawal of the statement drew attention due to the absence of an official announcement regarding the Bangladesh Prime Minister's visit. The sequence of events was highlighted as an unusual move by Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Further updates on the visit and related diplomatic engagements are expected as both governments finalise and announce the official itinerary. The situation remains under close observation as developments continue.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.