Why Tarique Rahman's BNP Victory Is Bigger for India Than It Looks

The thumping victory of the Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is as much a source of quiet satisfaction in India’s power corridors as Sheikh Hasina’s fall in August 2024 was a cause for despair and wringing of hands.

New Delhi is off to a fairly good start in Dhaka because it placed its bets early on the BNP—the very same party the Indian government had helped Sheikh Hasina to short-sightedly victimise and marginalise from 2008 to 2024.

It must be said to the credit of Indian diplomats that they were not dictated by their bruised egos. They quickly came to terms with a resurgent BNP and swung into action no sooner the Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration announced the elections last year.