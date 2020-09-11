Can Muslim World Unite Over Palestine’s Cause? Will OIC Step Up?

Many Arab countries like Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon fought multiple wars – spanning over five decades – with Israel to defend the sanctity of Jerusalem, a holy site for both Judaism and Islam.

Muslim nations officially came together to form the world's largest religious organisation and second-largest intergovernmental organisation after the UN – the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation – in 1969. Disturbed by an arson attack on the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, 24 Muslim-majority countries united to establish the OIC to condemn this act.

The organisation has since gradually grown to become the largest religious organisation in the world, with 57 member states, and boasts of being the collective voice of a fourth of the world’s population. Since its inception, the OIC endeavours to foster a global Islamic ummah, and promote and protect the rights of Muslims worldwide.