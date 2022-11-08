As Benjamin Netanyahu Regains Power in Israel, a Peek Into the 'Bibi-Modi Dosti'

A sketch of Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
"Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on 3 November, as Benjamin Netanyahu looked set to return as Israel prime minister.
Modi was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Netanyahu, popularly known as 'Bibi', who secured a majority in the recent general elections in Israel, the fifth election in four years held in the country.
Netanyahu and Modi have shared a special friendship that goes way back to 2014, the year the former took charge as the Indian prime minister. They have also shared a number of special moments.
Here is a look at their bonhomie over the years.
In July 2017, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Israel, a historic trip given that he became the first Indian PM to do so. Mutual and global concerns like terrorism and security were discussed with his Israeli counterpart.
While welcoming Modi, Netanyahu folded his hands, and said, "Aapka swagat hai mere dost (welcome, my friend)."
As Modi concluded his visit, Netanyahu even sent him a postcard with a picture of them walking on the beach.
The Indian PM, in response, tweeted, "Thank you my friend, PM @netanyahu for the signed photo, your kind words, amazing hospitality & passion towards #IndiaIsraelFriendship."
In August 2019, on the occasion of Friendship Day, the Israeli embassy in India posted a tweet that read, "Happy Friendship Day 2019 India! May our ever strengthening friendship and growing partnership touch greater heights."
The quirky tweet also included the song "yeh dosti hum nahi todenge" (We will not break this friendship)" from the 1975 Bollywood hit Sholay.
Ahead of unprecedented snap elections in Israel in September 2019, Netanyahu's Likud Party put up banners featuring the Israeli PM's pictures with Narendra Modi, with a message that read, "Netanyahu in a different league."
His campaign focused on bringing out his close chemistry with the world leaders and trying to project him as a leader of unmatched stature in Israeli politics. Banners of him with former US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were also hung.
A banner in Israel showing Netanyahu and Modi shaking hands.
With Netanyahu, and the Modi-Bibi friendship still going strong, India-Israel ties are bound to thrive.
