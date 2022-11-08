As Benjamin Netanyahu Regains Power in Israel, a Peek Into the 'Bibi-Modi Dosti'

"Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on 3 November, as Benjamin Netanyahu looked set to return as Israel prime minister.

Modi was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Netanyahu, popularly known as 'Bibi', who secured a majority in the recent general elections in Israel, the fifth election in four years held in the country.

Netanyahu and Modi have shared a special friendship that goes way back to 2014, the year the former took charge as the Indian prime minister. They have also shared a number of special moments.

Here is a look at their bonhomie over the years.