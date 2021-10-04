Can India Counter Taliban With UAE & Israel Under the Abraham Accords?

Last month, two seemingly unrelated but significant events occurred. The Taliban warned Afghan media outlets to not broadcast the Indian Cricket League due to girls dancing and the presence of female audience and spectators in stadiums, as it was not compliant with the sharia law that the Taliban want to establish. The irony is that these matches were being hosted in another Muslim country. which also adheres in many ways to Islamic law — the UAE.

The same week on September 23, India and Israel marked Haifa Day, an event of historical significance. On this day in 1918, the Indian regiment of the British army liberated the port city of Haifa from the Ottomans, which paved the way for the end of the first world war.

Connecting these two are the Abraham Accords, which marks its first anniversary this year on September 15 since its signing in 2020, surprising the world with its boldness and long-term vision.