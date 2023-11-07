In One Month, More Than 10,000 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Attacks on Gaza

The number of those wounded since the 7 October start of the bombardment has risen to 25,408, a Health Ministry spokesperson said.
(Photo: PTI)
It's been a month since Hamas entered Israel through Gaza, killing over 1,400 people and taking some 240 hostages. Since then, Israel has been carrying out airstrikes on Gaza.
In a statement on Monday, 6 November, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said the death toll has risen to at least 10,022 Palestinians, including 4,104 children with many victims still trapped beneath the rubble and an Israeli siege drying up access to vital goods like fuel, food and electricity.
The number of those wounded since the 7 October start of the bombardment has risen to 25,408, a Health Ministry spokesperson said, adding that Israel had conducted 18 attacks in the past hours, killing 252 people.
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has split the Gaza Strip into two, cutting off the northern part of the besieged enclave from the south, as it sustained its large-scale ground invasion in the territory.
“Today there is north Gaza and south Gaza,” IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said, describing it as a significant milestone in the ongoing war against Hamas, triggered by the militants' brutal attack on Israel border communities on October 7.
Israeli media reported that troops are expected to enter Gaza City.
Israel has repeatedly asked the residents of Gaza to leave the north, where Hamas infrastructure and weaponry are suspected to be located, and seek refuge in the south.
But the south is not a safe zone to flee to as Israeli forces have sustained their aerial strikes on the southern half of Gaza.The IDF said on Monday that a one-way corridor was reopened for civilians to escape south.
The UN on Monday stressed that 88 staffers have been killed in Gaza, marking the highest toll ever for UN fatalities recorded in a single conflict, as per reports. The 88 staff members from the Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA have been reportedly killed since the beginning of the war.
As per a report by The Times of Israel, a joint statement was issued in which the heads of all major UN agencies have expressed outrage at the civilian death toll in Gaza and calls for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire.”
They also demanded that Hamas release the hostages it kidnapped from Israel.
“It’s been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now,” the statement further read.
Israeli forces have targeted the solar panel system at a building in the al-Shifa Hospital complex, the Gaza Strip’s largest hospital, which is already on the brink of collapse with fuel, water and medicines running out.
According to the World Health Organization, 39 health facilities have been damaged since the war began. Hospitals have also been forced to shut down or cut services after electricity and fuel supplies were cut.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)