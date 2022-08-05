In Leaked Video, Rishi Sunak Admits Taking Money Away From Deprived Areas

In leaked footage obtained by the British political and cultural magazine The New Statesman, United Kingdom prime ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak admits taking money from deprived urban areas to reallocate it to other parts of the country.

"We inherited a bunch of formulas from Labour that shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas and that needed to be undone. I started the work of undoing that," he can be heard saying.

The revelation is expected to dent his campaign. The Foreign Office minister Zac Goldsmith said, "This is one of the weirdest – and dumbest – things I’ve ever heard from a politician," as reported by The Guardian.