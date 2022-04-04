Ex-CJP Who Sacked Sharif: Who's Gulzar Ahmed, Imran Khan's Caretaker PM Pick?

Ahmed was sworn-in as the 27th chief justice of Pakistan in December 2019 after the retirement of Asif Saeed Khosa. He held the post till February 2022.

Ahmed enrolled as an advocate in 1986 after obtaining a law degree from SM Law College in Karachi, and joined the Sindh High Court two years later. He became an advocate in Pakistan's Supreme Court in 2001.

During his career as an advocate, he handled cases related to civil and corporate law, and donned the cap of a legal advisor to several multinational corporations, banks, and domestic companies.

After a stint as a judge of the Sindh High Court from 2002-11, Ahmed was elevated to Pakistan's Supreme Court on 16 November, 2011, and became its chief justice eight years later.