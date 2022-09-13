IIT Madras Is The First Indian Institute To Join NY-Based IBM Quantum Network

File Photo
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) has become the first Indian educational institute to join forces with the New York-based IBM Quantum Network in order to promote and advance quantum computing skills development and research in India.
According to a press release on Monday, 12 September, from IBM, the collaboration between IIT-M and IBM will benefit researchers from IIT Madras to make their mark in the advancement of research in the field of applied quantum computing with industry support from IBM Research India. Domains that are particularly relevant to India will be explored.
One of India's top ranked engineering and innovation educational institutes, IIT-M, will receive cloud-based access to IBM's advanced quantum computing systems. Additionally, researchers will be able to leverage IBM's quantum expertise and explore practical applications of a technology that has diverse benefits.
IIT Madras' Centre for Quantum Information, Communication and Computing (CQuICC) will aim to advance core algorithms especially in research areas such as Quantum Machine Learning, Quantum Optimisation, and applications research in finance.
They will use IBM Quantum services along with the open-source Qiskit framework in order to explore areas of research like quantum algorithms, quantum machine learning, quantum error correction, and error mitigation, quantum tomography, and quantum chemistry. They will also use IBM's framework to explore and grow the quantum computing ecosystem in India.
According to the press release, the field of quantum science and technology is a cutting-edge area of research at IIT Madras.
(With inputs from American Bazaar and IBM Press Release)