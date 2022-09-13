IIT Madras Is The First Indian Institute To Join NY-Based IBM Quantum Network

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) has become the first Indian educational institute to join forces with the New York-based IBM Quantum Network in order to promote and advance quantum computing skills development and research in India.

According to a press release on Monday, 12 September, from IBM, the collaboration between IIT-M and IBM will benefit researchers from IIT Madras to make their mark in the advancement of research in the field of applied quantum computing with industry support from IBM Research India. Domains that are particularly relevant to India will be explored.

One of India's top ranked engineering and innovation educational institutes, IIT-M, will receive cloud-based access to IBM's advanced quantum computing systems. Additionally, researchers will be able to leverage IBM's quantum expertise and explore practical applications of a technology that has diverse benefits.