After Student Protests, IIT-Delhi Announces Partial Rollback of Fee Hike

Two days after students of IIT-Delhi staged protests against the fee hike, the administration released a notification with a revised fee structure.

Under the new fee structure, the administration has met students halfway. The M.Tech fees that had earlier risen from Rs 24,650 to Rs 53,100 have now been brought down to Rs 40,000.

The notification stated, "The Chairperson, BoG has accorded his approval to the recommendations of the committee constituted by the Director to look into the fee hike issue, as per which, it has been decided that the enhancement of the fee made for the new students w.e.f. 2nd Semester 2021-22 be revised."